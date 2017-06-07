VAT Wonder Goal: Ubong Friday beats Obaje to clinch award

Vanguard

Ubong Friday's long range strike for Akwa United against ABS on Matchday 21 was the toast of voters in the VAT Wonder Goal poll conducted from Thursday, June 1 to Sunday, June 4. The Akwa United forward's goal shook off a stiff competition from that of …

Ubong Friday wins NPFL VAT wonder goal ESPN FC



all 2 news articles »