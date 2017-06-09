Pages Navigation Menu

VC accuses Fayose of sponsoring political violence in Ekiti Federal University

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof Kayode Soremekun, on Friday accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of ‎fuelling political violence in his university to destabilize the system. Soremekun said the governor was allegedly sponsoring some union leaders, whom he accused of becoming so unruly and beat up some ‎lecturers on campus some […]

