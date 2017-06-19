Vector, Yung6ix, Chinko Ekun & More aim to break 13-hour Rap Record | WATCH

Rap titans Vector, Yung6ix, Chinko Ekun along with 7 other MCs are gearing up to break a 13-hour world record. In a new video interview with Planet TV, Vector revealed that the modalities are yet to be arranged but the acts are lined up to make history. Watch the video below: A post shared by […]

The post Vector, Yung6ix, Chinko Ekun & More aim to break 13-hour Rap Record | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

