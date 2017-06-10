Venezuela, Uruguay players in free-for-all at U20’s World Cup hotel

Uruguay and Venezuela players were involved in a mass brawl at their South Korean hotel on the eve of the U20’s World Cup final, witnesses told AFP on Saturday.

The two sides had met on Thursday in the semi-finals with Venezuela beating Uruguay on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

But when the players crossed paths at the Suwon Ramada Hotel on Saturday, insults were exchanged before the dispute swiftly descended into a free-for-all.

Some twenty Korean police officers rushed to the scene to break up the brawl around 9pm and remained for three hours to make sure order was maintained, with four officers also staying at the hotel overnight.

“We regret that this happened. FIFA has always been in favour of fair play on or off the pitch,” a FIFA spokesman said, confirming the incident.

Venezuela will play England, who are hoping to end a 51-year wait since any of their sides won a World Cup, in Sunday’s final (10:00 GMT).

The post Venezuela, Uruguay players in free-for-all at U20’s World Cup hotel appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

