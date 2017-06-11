Pages Navigation Menu

England’s Under-20 World Cup triumph points to bright future – BBC Sport

England's Under-20 World Cup triumph points to bright future
England's Under-20 World Cup winners have been a revelation, sparking a fresh debate on youth development. A 1-0 win over Venezuela in Sunday's final in South Korea gave England their biggest international title since 1966. So can the nation dare to …
England's young stars rule the world, but must progress to senior teamESPN FC (blog)
England seal Under-20 World Cup glory as Calvert-Lewin strikesThe Guardian
Live Commentary: Venezuela Under-20s 0-1 England Under-20s – as it happenedSports Mole
FOXSports.com –Independent.ie –CBC.ca –FIFA.com
all 208 news articles »

