Veritas University DE/UTME (FT) Admission Application Out.

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform candidates who sat for the 2017 UTME and Direct Entry examination of the Veritas University that application for admission into the degree programmes of the institution on a full-time basis in the Colleges and different departments for the 2017/2018 Academic Session is out.  Veritas University does not discriminate on the basis …

