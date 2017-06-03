Victor Lindelof Speaks About Reports Linking Him To Manchester United

Long-time Man Utd target Victor Lindelof has said his ‘focus is onBenfica‘ as the Premier League club once again come calling for the defender’s services.

“There are rumours as there is always, at all times,’ Lindelof told Swedish outlet VLT. “I will say the same thing I always do, I have a contract with Benfica. I’m still young and I’m developing all the time. My answer will always be that my focus is on Benfica.”

Lindelof made 47 appearances in all competitions for Benfica last season.

Mourinho has Bailly, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo as main centre-backs at the club – but Rojo is injured until 2018.

Should Lindelof arrive after all it may mean the departure of one of his existing crop, with United allegedly ready to offload Smalling this summer, with West Ham and West Brom the early front-runners.

The post Victor Lindelof Speaks About Reports Linking Him To Manchester United appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

