Victory over Nigeria unforgettable – Jordan

South Africa Football Association president, Danny Jordaan, says Bafana Bafana’s 2-0 win against the Super Eagles in Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo will be remembered for year’s to come.

Bafana Bafana secured their first ever competitive match win against the Super Eagles, thanks to second half goals from Tokelo Rantie and substitute Percy Tau on matchday-one of the qualifiers in Group E.

Jordaan stated that the win was an indication that SAFA are on the right path but insisted they will not dwell on it rather use it as a spring board to achieve their targets.

“I must take this opportunity to congratulate Stuart and the team for the emphatic victory over our nemesis, this was a truly incredible result that will never be forgotten,” Jordaan told SAFA.net.

“What was pleasing was not just the scoreline but the manner in which the result was achieved – the boys displayed a strong mentality, strong character, fighting spirit and were never overawed by the occasion, which shows we are doing something right as a nation.

“This was surely the best way to start in the AFCON qualifiers because many have always said Nigeria was the favourite and South Africa must fight for second place, now we have dismissed that notion.

“It was indeed a great victory that we will talk about for many years to come but it is behind us now and the focus is on the next match. We will take a break on the AFCON qualifiers and soon start with the World Cup qualifiers, so this kind of display needs to continue as we have always said Bafana Bafana must be present in all the major tournaments. This was a great start but we must not get carried away as there is more that still needs to be done in the qualifiers,” Jordaan said.

