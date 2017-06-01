VIDEO: 2Baba – Holy Holy

2Baba returns with the visuals to his recently released single titled Holy Holy.

This creative consciousness is geared to shed light on the present state of his country and urge his fellow countrymen to pick the stick in their own eyes before they point to the log in another man’s eyes!

The video was directed by Clarence Peters.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video below:

The post VIDEO: 2Baba – Holy Holy appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

