VIDEO: Airboy x Que Peller x Base One – Showcase

On this day in 2015, socialite and businessman SHINA PELLER launched a new company under the AQUILA GROUP umbrella. Today, that company has grown to become one of the biggest record labels in Nigeria with three rave-making artistes, three resident producers, a strong management and in general a formidable team, as well as a long array of hit songs transcending borders and regions beyond her locality, Nigeria.

Starting off with TILLA and QUE PELLER as pioneer acts in 2015, with BASE ONE coming on to join the fold soon afterwards, TILLA’s contract expired in 2016 and the label signed on AIRBOY to join QUE PELLER and BASE ONE on the team. The label also houses resident producers PHANTOM, BIZZOUCH and REELZ who have all been instrumental in the music-making process of the company.

From TILLA’s CARO which was the label’s first major release, there have been 24 songs from the stables till date. And to celebrate the anniversary today, AQUILA RECORDS drops the video to one of her newest songs titled SHOWCASE. The song features all three artistes, it was produced by BIZZOUCH and the video was directed on location in Lagos, Nigeria by CLARENCE PETERS.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Airboy x Que Peller x Base One – Showcase appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

