Video: AY Speaks On Marriage Drama, Impregnating Iyanya’s Ex

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, AY Makun has addressed reports in the media which suggests he is romantically involved with Freda Francis, Nigerian singerm Iyanya’s ex-girlfriend. The comedian and actor who had some weeks ago suggested that he is responsible for the pregnancy when asked about the drama has in a new interview addressed the issue…

The post Video: AY Speaks On Marriage Drama, Impregnating Iyanya’s Ex appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

