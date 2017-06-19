Pages Navigation Menu

Video: AY Speaks On Marriage Drama, Impregnating Iyanya’s Ex

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, AY Makun has addressed reports in the media which suggests he is romantically involved with Freda Francis, Nigerian singerm Iyanya’s ex-girlfriend. The comedian and actor who had some weeks ago suggested that he is responsible for the pregnancy when asked about the drama has in a new interview addressed the issue…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

