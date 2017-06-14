Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Banky Wealth – Gbosa

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Aje bankole Taofeek popularly called Banky wealth (Alaye) is an afro artist who use to base in UK before relocating back to Nigeria in 2015. Is the younger brother to a millionaire business man Semo Ibi who is the C.E.O of multimillion naira steel company at orile iganmu Lagos.

This is the video people has been waiting for, Gbosa video was shot in Lagos and directed by Paluse Igbo.

DOWNLOAD VIDEO HERE

