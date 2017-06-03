VIDEO: Becca – You & I

Becca releases new single under new label – Zylafon Music. Ghanaian pop sensation Becca is at it again and doesn’t seem to be slowing down on her multi genre spree, dropping back to back hits. The sonorous beauty is back with a new single titled “You & I“, an R&B pop song that takes us […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

