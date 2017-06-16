VIDEO: Bianca Rose – Hidden

British/Jamaican/Nigerian singer-songwriter Bianca Rose has been writing and composing for the best part of a decade. In 2007 she self- released her debut EP ‘Truth and Tiny Tragedies’, and has continued to collaborate and write songs for other artists ever since. Accompanying herself on guitar and ukulele, Bianca’s live shows have included sets for Sofar Sounds, Tigmus, London Jazz and One Taste Festivals, City Showcase, The Vortex and the CrimeJazz Festival in Amsterdam and Rotterdam. With additional performances for Playstation, OH TV, & radio play on Radio 1 and 1Xtra. As lyricist in the Ready Riters songwriting collective, Bianca recently co-wrote X-Factor contestant Annastasia Baker’s debut album, resulting in Annastasia’s 2014 Mobo nomination.

Bianca has decided that 2017 is the right time to focus on her own music again and release some of the songs she’s written over the last few years. Her debut album ‘No Fear Here’ (released in January 2017) is an expansive interpretation of the singer-songwriter genre, fusing Bianca’s folk/gospel sensibilities with both Bianca and Femi’s African diasporic perspectives. It was part-funded by the PRS for Music Foundation and produced by critically acclaimed jazz musician and producer Femi Temowo, (George Benson, Andrea Bocelli, Amy Winehouse, The Roots, ESKA & Soweto Kinch).

‘Hidden’ is the third single from Bianca’s debut album ‘No Fear Here’. The music video, directed by Dominic Döring, has been premiered on Afropunk. The visuals are set around the issue of men and mental health and how difficult it is to share these particular struggles with those closest to us. Bianca adds “Even as am woman it is never easy to reveal you have battled with any kind of mental oppression. But sharing is often the first step to breaking its power.”

