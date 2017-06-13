VIDEO: Bisa Kdei Ft. Reekado Banks – Feeling – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
VIDEO: Bisa Kdei Ft. Reekado Banks – Feeling
Nigeria Today
After series of hype from the past few days, Bisa Kdei finally brings to us the visuals to his latest single which features Supreme Mavin Dynasty's label act Reekado Banks. The highly rated collaboration titled “Feeling” is off Bisa Kdei's next live …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!