VIDEO: Bisa Kdei Ft. Reekado Banks – Feeling

After series of hype from the past few days, Bisa Kdei finally brings to us the visuals to his latest single which features Supreme Mavin Dynasty’s label act Reekado Banks.

The highly rated collaboration titled “Feeling” is off Bisa Kdei’s next live album dubbed “Konnect” slated for release later this year.

The crispy fresh visuals which was directed by Yaw SkyFace shows Bisa Kdei, who has finally met the love of his life.

And as tradition demands, Bisa Kdei goes to see the family of the woman to seek for her hand in marriage.

Reekado Banks who is also freshly in love cant stop expressing his feelings to her..

The video features Benedicta Gafah, Joe Shortingo, Atom Reloaded, Nketia, Komotion, and other personalities.

 

