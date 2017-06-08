Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Dammy Krane Finally Speaks To Nigerians Regarding Credit Card Scam

Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane who was arrested days ago in Miami, USA on grounds of credit card fraud, grand theft and impersonation has in a new video released addressed the allegations leveled against him. Dammy Krane’s video in which he talked about his ordeal comes after he was arrested alongside an alleged show promoter and…

