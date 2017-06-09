VIDEO: Dele Blacko and The Okiki Band – Wedding Day

Canada based Juju musician, DELE BLACKO (formerly BLACKO BLAZE) is here with the visuals to ‘WEDDING DAY’, a love single off his debut album titled ‘MY TIME’.

The multi-instrumentalist who recently unveiled the Dele Blacko & the Okiki Band expressed great delight saying, “My band is poised towards taking Juju music from the far reaching heights Juju greats like: King Sunny Ade, Chief Ebenezer Obey, Sır Shina Peters and others have taken the Nigerian genre to a level of greater global acceptance and recognition. This movement has started in Canada, Europe and the United States”

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

