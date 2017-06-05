Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Don Fodio – Hello (Hillstands Productions)

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

American based Nigeria star, Don Fodio comes through with this new visual to his latest single titled ‘Hello,’ a love song that specifically capture those intoxicating, feelings that make your spirit soar.

Visual to “Hello” was shot on location in Oakland/Richmond, California, United state and was directed by Don Fodio for Hillstands Productions! Produced by Qiu.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video and connect with him on social media @iamDonFodio.

The post VIDEO: Don Fodio – Hello (Hillstands Productions) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.