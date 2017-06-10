Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Efya – Until The Dawn (Prod. Maleek Berry)

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

The Lady with the Golden Voice on Wizkid’s Daddy Yo tune – Efya, is out with a new bang!

One Nation Nation Entertainment/Starboy Worldwide’s first lady – Efya, comes through with a fresh new raggea vibe dubbed “Until The Dawn” produced by talented music producer Maleek Berry.

This highly talented Ghanaian diva keeps reinventing the wheel when it comes to new sounds.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

