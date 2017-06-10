VIDEO: Efya – Until The Dawn (Prod. Maleek Berry)

The Lady with the Golden Voice on Wizkid’s Daddy Yo tune – Efya, is out with a new bang!

One Nation Nation Entertainment/Starboy Worldwide’s first lady – Efya, comes through with a fresh new raggea vibe dubbed “Until The Dawn” produced by talented music producer Maleek Berry.

This highly talented Ghanaian diva keeps reinventing the wheel when it comes to new sounds.

Watch video below:

