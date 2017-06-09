VIDEO: Elviz Blaze – Correct

Annyzik Music Group recording artist ELVIZ BLAZE has dropped the visuals to his non-stop (inferno) song titled “Correct” directed by Adams Gud.

Kindly listen to this wondrous track “Correct”, produced by Echo, mixed and mastered by world class “Indomix”.

Enjoy!!

The post VIDEO: Elviz Blaze – Correct appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

