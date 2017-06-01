VIDEO: Endy Blueshirt Ft Iyke Moore – Badder Dan Bahd

The much-anticipated video of Endy Blueshirt’s street oriented song, Badderdanbahd Remix, is out! The banger from the fast-rising star features Iyke Moore of Moore Music Group, who compliments Endy Blueshirt in a suave duet that will have fans of Nigerian music reeling with delight.

The video is crisp and appropriately the mini-story behind the song – telling of the artiste’s street credibility and orientation that crowned his efforts with the much success he has recorded.

This is the first video of the artist from the stables of Blueville Entertainment.

The video was shot at a studio in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and was directed by Bigsal.

