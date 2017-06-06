Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Fabian Secon X 5ive Beatz – Rockstar

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Fast-rising UK singer Fabian Secon and producer 5ive Beatz have announced their forthcoming joint EP, Until We Meet Again, set to be released 23rd June. The first taste of what to expect comes courtesy of “Rockstar”, a trap-infused R&B banger that showcases both artists’ greatest assets—Fabian’s richly soulful vocals and 5ive’s thumping bass-heavy beats.

Fabian explains, “The mood for the video was to reflect the loneliness inside fame and the sense of isolation from the girl who doesn’t care anymore.”

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Watch the J Mornix-directed video below

 

 

The post VIDEO: Fabian Secon X 5ive Beatz – Rockstar appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.