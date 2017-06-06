VIDEO: Fabian Secon X 5ive Beatz – Rockstar

Fast-rising UK singer Fabian Secon and producer 5ive Beatz have announced their forthcoming joint EP, Until We Meet Again, set to be released 23rd June. The first taste of what to expect comes courtesy of “Rockstar”, a trap-infused R&B banger that showcases both artists’ greatest assets—Fabian’s richly soulful vocals and 5ive’s thumping bass-heavy beats.

Fabian explains, “The mood for the video was to reflect the loneliness inside fame and the sense of isolation from the girl who doesn’t care anymore.”

Watch the J Mornix-directed video below

The post VIDEO: Fabian Secon X 5ive Beatz – Rockstar appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

