VIDEO: Falz – Jeje

Falz waste no time as he releases the visuals to the tune “Jeje” which was released barely 24hours. The brand new banger “Jeje” is a follow up to his last two singles “Baby Boy” and “Well Done Sir” which were produced by Sess – the problem kid.

On “Jeje” Falz sounds different, however this did not stop him from dropping his usual life catchy and infectious lyrics.

The love-Line video showcases falz on the love side having joyous moment with his new found lover on the seaside.

The Video was directed by Mex Films.

