VIDEO: Fulani Herdsmen Disturb Students Writing Test With Cows in Abata Nsugbe, Anambra

Fulani Herdsmen and their Cattle invaded Nwafor Orizu College of Education Demonstration School, Abata Nsugbe in, Anambra State and disrupted activities of students writing their mid-term tests.

A video of the scene was shared online, showing the students running helter skelter to avoid being hit by the cows.

