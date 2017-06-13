Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Fulani Herdsmen Reportedly Set Angry Cattle On Students

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

A secondary school in Anambra state was thrown into pandemonium as teachers and students scampered for safety after herds of stampeding cows took over their educational institution. The teachers and students of the school were forced to run for their lives yesterday when they spotted, through the classroom windows, a herd of angry cows charging…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

