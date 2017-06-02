Pages Navigation Menu

Video: “I No Longer Pick Soma’s Calls” – Gifty Reveals

Following their in-house emotional display, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has revealed her relationship stand with ex-housemate, Soma. Gifty Powers who was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house after she claimed not to know Nigerian rapper, Falz and R&B singer, Banky W has in a recent interview revealed her stand with Soma…

