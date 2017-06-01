Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Igbo Corps Member Who Converted To Islam Because Of Buhari Renounces Islam

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

An Igbo corps member, Chukwuma Austin Dike took Nigerians by surprise back in 2015 after he dumped Christianity for Islam to fulfill his promise following the win recorded by President Buhari in the 2015 presidential elections. Chukwuma Austin Dike has however in a new post made on his social media page on Facebook announced a…

The post Video: Igbo Corps Member Who Converted To Islam Because Of Buhari Renounces Islam appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

