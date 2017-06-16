VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On – Nigeria Today
Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On
Nigeria Today
Mavin Records artiste, Iyanya has released visuals for his hit single, Hold On produced by Don Jazzy. Shot in the UK, the crisp and compelling video was directed by AMVCA award-winning cinematographer, Ogo Okpue and was produced by Temple …
