VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On

Mavin Records artiste, Iyanya has released visuals for his hit single, Hold On produced by Don Jazzy.

Shot in the UK, the crisp and compelling video was directed by AMVCA award-winning cinematographer, Ogo Okpue and was produced by Temple Management Company.

Iyanya has been on a multi-city tour promoting his latest Signature EP and just returned from Kenya where he was well received by fans.

Enjoy the clip below.

