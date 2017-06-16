Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Music, Video | 0 comments

Mavin Records artiste, Iyanya has released visuals for his hit single, Hold On produced by Don Jazzy.

Shot in the UK, the crisp and compelling video was directed by AMVCA award-winning cinematographer, Ogo Okpue and was produced by Temple Management Company.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Iyanya has been on a multi-city tour promoting his latest Signature EP and just returned from Kenya where he was well received by fans.

Enjoy the clip below.

 

The post VIDEO: Iyanya – Hold On appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.