VIDEO: Joey B Ft. Darkovibes – Ranger

Barely two weeks after the release of Sunshine featuring Sarkodie, talented Ghanaian act – Joey B comes through with yet another exceptional effort titled “Ranger” featuring Darkovibes.

Ranger is off his recent EP titled – ‘Darryl’. Ranger was shot and directed by Prince Dovlo with a touch of finesse from Joey B.

Video below:

