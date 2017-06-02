Pages Navigation Menu

[VIDEO] Justice for Nubians in Kibra as Uhuru gives title for 288-acre land

The Star, Kenya

[VIDEO] Justice for Nubians in Kibra as Uhuru gives title for 288-acre land
The Star, Kenya
A file photo of Sheikh Issa Abdulfaraj who is chairman of the Council of Elders of the Kenyan Nubians. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued the Nubian community with a title for 288 acres of land in Kibra.
