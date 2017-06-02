[VIDEO] Justice for Nubians in Kibra as Uhuru gives title for 288-acre land – The Star, Kenya
[VIDEO] Justice for Nubians in Kibra as Uhuru gives title for 288-acre land
A file photo of Sheikh Issa Abdulfaraj who is chairman of the Council of Elders of the Kenyan Nubians. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued the Nubian community with a title for 288 acres of land in Kibra.
Kenya: Justice for Nubians As President Kenyatta Gives Them Title for 288 Acres of Land in Kibra
Kibra Nubians get title deed after decades of waiting
Uhuru hits Raila HARD, invades his stronghold
