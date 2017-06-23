Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Kcee ft. Olamide – We Go Party

Posted on Jun 23, 2017

Five Star Music general – Kcee serves up the official music video to his Mystro-produced collaboration with YBNL boss Olamide.

The Owambe-themed visuals features cameo appearances from a few Nollywood artists and Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt.

