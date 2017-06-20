Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall Clears The Air On Fuji Music Creator Controversy, Set To Drop New EP #FujiTheSound

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ace Fuji icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal has cleared the air on a controversial statement credited to him early this year about Late Alhaji Sikiru Ayinde Barrister not being the originator of fuji music. While speaking on OUT & ABOUT show on NLTV, King Wasiu Ayinde who served under the Late Fuji icon has revealed in full details the position of Late …

The post Video: King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall Clears The Air On Fuji Music Creator Controversy, Set To Drop New EP #FujiTheSound appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.