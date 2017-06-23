VIDEO: KLY ft. Wizkid – Scrrr Pull Up (Remix)

The Ambitiouz Entertainment New signee, KLY is finally out with the visuals to his Wizkid collaboration on the remix to “Scrrr Pull Up“.

The Self-Entertained visuals keeps the song vibe on the Scrrr Level. Checkout the classy video and share your thoughts.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch “Scrrr Pull Up“ Video below:

The post VIDEO: KLY ft. Wizkid – Scrrr Pull Up (Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

