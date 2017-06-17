VIDEO: Lil Win Ft. Odehyie Ba – Ladder – Nigeria Today
|
VIDEO: Lil Win Ft. Odehyie Ba – Ladder
Nigeria Today
Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil win is at it again and this time he is cracking our ribs to the least. He recently dropped his version of the “popular” ladder song which he featured Odehyie Ba and after enjoying massive airplay, we bring to you …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!