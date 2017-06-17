VIDEO: Lil Win Ft. Odehyie Ba – Ladder

Actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lil win is at it again and this time he is cracking our ribs to the least.

He recently dropped his version of the “popular” ladder song which he featured Odehyie Ba and after enjoying massive airplay, we bring to you the official video for Lil Win’s version of “Ladder” and we can define the video in one word; Splendid

In the video, Lil Win who displays himself as a servant of God is preaching to win more souls climb the ladder to Heaven. However, some disobedient men in the town, including actor and manager Zack refused to listen to the message Lil Win is preaching. On the day of the ladder climbing, Zack joins the queue and you need to watch what Lil Win did to him.

The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi of Red Motion Pictures.

