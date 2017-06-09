VIDEO: May D – Koba

May D unveils the Visuals to the tune “Koba” which is a follow up tract to “Row Your Boat” featuring American singing duo of Rock City.

Mr May D returns with a brand new dance step “Koba” video, as he takes us Back to Basics with his trilling dance moves.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video directed by Adasa Cookey.

The post VIDEO: May D – Koba appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

