VIDEO: Morachi – Neva Let U Go

Self acclaimed god of sex Morachi AKUBA aka MORACHI known for hits like MEZEBU and IBU ONYE no doubt is one of the foremost pioneers of indigenous rap music in Nigeria. Known for his smooth delivery and sweet romance with instrumentals beautifully laced with percussion that makes you glued till the chorus fades away.

He’s been making his presence know on social media and one would likely mistake Instagram as his second home. Having gathered enough props and done a crucial study of the industry, he’s set to quench the wet appetite of his fans as he returns with a the visual to his new single NEVA LET U GO under his Record label MO INC Records.

He has promised his fans more beautiful sound to vibe on this year 2017. @morachiofficial

So why you grab a pop corn and cross your legs with your remotes control in your hands, be sure prepared to see Morachi like you have never seen before in this crispy directed video by Avalon Okpe.

The post VIDEO: Morachi – Neva Let U Go appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

