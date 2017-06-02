Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Moriah – Runaway

Posted on Jun 2, 2017

Recently signed to M Music, Moriah, has come to serenade us with his suave and infectious vibe coupled with his exceptional writing skills and distinct vocal sound.

His passion for music grew from his early days in the University where he improved on himself whilst being in the same studio with several A-list artists.

Watch RunAway visuals Now & share with friends.

 

