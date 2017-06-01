VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Billboards (Freestyle)
As eazi counts to dropping ShortSkirt Video, Here he decided to release this mellow Trap-soulish freestyle from the Archives! Produced by Adey.
video below:
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Billboards (Freestyle) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!