Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: MzVee ft. Article Wan – We Run Dem

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Lynx Entertainment recording music artiste MzVee releases the visual to one of the songs off her recently released album “DaaVee”. The song is titled We Run Dem, and which she features the solo hitmaker Article Wan.

The Video was shot and directed by XBills Ebenezer.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post VIDEO: MzVee ft. Article Wan – We Run Dem appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.