VIDEO: Nelo – De Don Wano

Nelson Oghenevwere Akpovwa “Nelo” aka “POINTBOYNELO ” aka “D KING OF SLOMO” is a Nigerian spanish based rapper, songwriter, basketball player and fitness motivator .

Born in EKU, Ethiope East local government area Delta state, he was always involved in rapping with his friends and several local talent shows from a young age.

Nelo is an unsigned hype but currently under is own entertainment label “Witddemo”, Nelo recorded his self-titled debut studio album the following LAST MAN STANDING but wasn’t officially released due to insufficient resources.

He released his 1st official single WAZ PATIENTLY WAITING produced by Tommy ropero in 2008 and has kept on since then. He currently has performed on stage and featured some of Nigeria’s very finest artists like 2face idibia,Faze, YQ, Yung D & more.

He dropped his is 1st single 2017 Ma girl produced by masterplanbeatz which made waves on wazobia fm cool fm and some of best online platforms like iTunes Spotify jaguar & many others.

The always consistent rap art Nelo comes ones more with this one he titles De don wano an illustration of the society music industries makes life difficult for the struggling man & fresh art.

Watch video below:

