VIDEO: Nenjazi – Badder

Singer Nenjazi, drops the visuals to her 2014-released track titled “Badder,” shot on location in the United States; this visual was directed and produced by Books Media.

“Nenjazi (formerly known as Nenaya Jazmine), lets out an unprecedented material, as produced by Addytraxx; titled “Badder,” Nenjazi ostentates boisterous and savage, yet perceptive display of the vocal ability she possesses as a singer. Voiced over thumping and clunking drums over varying synths as delivered by Addytraxx with mixing and mastering credited to Miami-native, Leo Nellz, Nenjazi persistently dishes out a fine blend of vocals casted upon Afro-Pop/R&B genres.”

Video below:

