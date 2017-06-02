Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Oladips – Chache

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Music, News

Reminisce’s LRR Entertainment drops dope visuals for ‘Chache’ by his protégé, Oladips. The single was previously released in April and has so far received rave reviews from Oladips fans and radio stations all over. The video was shot by Unlimited LA in Lagos.

Watch video below:

