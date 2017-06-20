VIDEO: Omoh Smith Ft. Dremo – Ijo Uche

Brand new music from Omoh Smith featuring DMW rapper DREMO. This is titled ‘Ijo Uche’ and is set to rock the airwaves in no time… Audio produced by Fresh, video directed by Theophilus King.

The post VIDEO: Omoh Smith Ft. Dremo – Ijo Uche appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

