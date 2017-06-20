VIDEO: Omoh Smith Ft. Dremo – Ijo Uche
Brand new music from Omoh Smith featuring DMW rapper DREMO. This is titled ‘Ijo Uche’ and is set to rock the airwaves in no time… Audio produced by Fresh, video directed by Theophilus King.
