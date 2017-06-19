Video: Oscar sparks mass brawl in Chinese league – Vanguard
|
Newsweek
|
Video: Oscar sparks mass brawl in Chinese league
Vanguard
Brazilian international Oscar triggered a mass brawl in the Chinese Super League as players and staff from his Shanghai SIPG side and opponents Guangzhou R&F scrapped on the pitch. After the former Chelsea midfielder appeared twice to fire the ball …
