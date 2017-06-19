Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: Oscar sparks mass brawl in Chinese league – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Newsweek

Video: Oscar sparks mass brawl in Chinese league
Vanguard
Brazilian international Oscar triggered a mass brawl in the Chinese Super League as players and staff from his Shanghai SIPG side and opponents Guangzhou R&F scrapped on the pitch. After the former Chelsea midfielder appeared twice to fire the ball …
WATCH: Former Chelsea man Oscar ignites 50-player brawl in ChinaNAIJ.COM
Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks mass brawl during Chinese Super League clashTelegraph.co.uk
Watch Oscar accidentally start a brawl in the Chinese Super LeagueFOXSports.com
ESPN FC –Goal.com –The Indian Express –Mirror.co.uk
all 51 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.