Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Paladin x Nero – Murder Dem Bad

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Another new single – “Murder Dem Bad” Paladin x Nero1 coming together on this one to bring this new energy to the music game. This two who are front liner’s for ZeroHour Music are truly stopping at nothing to make a mark in the industry.

Paladin who hails from plateau state does ragga with a fuse of African rhythm and Nero1 from Benue state does afro pop/rnb. Listen & enjoy new sound as we proceed.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

 


 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 

 

The post VIDEO: Paladin x Nero – Murder Dem Bad appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.