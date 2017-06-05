VIDEO: Paladin x Nero – Murder Dem Bad

Another new single – “Murder Dem Bad” Paladin x Nero1 coming together on this one to bring this new energy to the music game. This two who are front liner’s for ZeroHour Music are truly stopping at nothing to make a mark in the industry.

Paladin who hails from plateau state does ragga with a fuse of African rhythm and Nero1 from Benue state does afro pop/rnb. Listen & enjoy new sound as we proceed.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Music-_-Paladin-x-Nero-Murder-Dem-Bad.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

