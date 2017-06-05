VIDEO: Pepenazi ft. Tiwa Savage x Masterkraft – Ase

Ecleftic Entertainment front runner and one of Nigeria’s fastest rising artists, Pepenazi is out with the visuals to his latest hit single, titled “Ase”, which features, Mavins records first lady, Tiwa Savage and one of Africa’s finest music producers, Masterkraft.

The exciting video which was shot in Lagos has some Trado-urban feels in it and was shot by creative music video director, Frizzle N Bizzle.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

