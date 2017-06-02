Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Petroleum Minister, Ibe Kachikwu Shows Off His Dance Skills

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

The Nigerian Petroleum Minister, Ibe Kachikwu has been caught on tape showing off his dance steps at an event which held recently. The Minister of Petroleum was in the video which surfaced online seen dancing to the ‘Ada’ song by popular Nigerian singer, Flavour Nabania and getting pasted with cash in Vienna. Watch video of…

